89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port

A total of 89 kilograms of cocaine was seized at Istanbul's Ambarli Port on Tuesday, according to Turkey's Customs and Trade Ministry.
The cocaine was hidden inside a container from South America loaded with bananas, said a ministry statement.
In another incident in the eastern Van province, 85 kg of heroin was seized in a minibus and the driver was arrested, according to police sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Separately, six people were arrested in anti-drug operations in central Konya and western Tekirdag, sources added.
Also in southern Adana, over 10,000 cannabis plants were found in a field and destroyed by gendarmerie forces, according to the provincial governor's office.
