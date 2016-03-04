Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 08 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Update: 17:29, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port
89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port

In Turkey's eastern Van province, 85 kg of heroin also seized in minibus and driver was arrested

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 89 kilograms of cocaine was seized at Istanbul's Ambarli Port on Tuesday, according to Turkey's Customs and Trade Ministry.

The cocaine was hidden inside a container from South America loaded with bananas, said a ministry statement.

In another incident in the eastern Van province, 85 kg of heroin was seized in a minibus and the driver was arrested, according to police sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Separately, six people were arrested in anti-drug operations in central Konya and western Tekirdag, sources added.

Also in southern Adana, over 10,000 cannabis plants were found in a field and destroyed by gendarmerie forces, according to the provincial governor's office.



Related Turkey cocaine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran

If 300 figures seeking Quran changes read their own holy books, they would also want them banned, says Turkish president
89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port
89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port

In Turkey's eastern Van province, 85 kg of heroin also seized in minibus and driver was arrested
Turkey eyes 1B gaming exports
Turkey eyes $1B gaming exports

Turkish game developers' exports increase 40 percent year-on-year to $700 million in 2017, economy minister says
Turkey to invest over 46B on railways in 5 years'
'Turkey to invest over $46B on railways in 5 years'

Turkey to electrically operate all its railway lines, transport minister says
Erdogan West cannot bear Turkey s position in Balkans
Erdogan: West cannot bear Turkey’s position in Balkans

We are showing our efforts through the restoration and construction of historical artifacts, says Turkish president
Police arrest 10 ISIL suspects in northern Turkey
Police arrest 10 ISIL suspects in northern Turkey

Suspects include 9 Iraqi nationals, police say
61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO

Three suspects in southeastern Sanliurfa given prison sentences over links to Fetullah terrorist group
Erdogan slams int l community s apathy for Palestine
Erdogan slams int’l community’s apathy for Palestine

Turkish president says Palestinians are symbol of all oppressed people in the world
Over 60M air passengers in January-April
Over 60M air passengers in January-April

Number of passengers traveling via airports rises nearly 20 pct year-on-year, airport authority says
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Yildirim says his government will introduce new system to diminish number of occupational accidents in Turkey to 0
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Turkey, Serbia have strong will to develop bilateral ties in all fields, Turkish president says
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote

We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
4 403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
4,403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op

14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants were also deported

News

Turkish police make drugs bust at Istanbul airport
Turkish police make drugs bust at Istanbul airport

Turkey seizes 123 kg of cocaine on cargo ship
Turkey seizes 123 kg of cocaine on cargo ship

Colombia's coca cultivation is up by 50%: UN
Colombia's coca cultivation is up by 50 UN

$3.4 million worth of cocaine seized at Istanbul port
3 4 million worth of cocaine seized at Istanbul port

Cocaine gang war drives Brazil prison bloodbaths
Cocaine gang war drives Brazil prison bloodbaths

Australia nets biggest cocaine bust on record
Australia nets biggest cocaine bust on record

Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran

Turkey eyes $1B gaming exports
Turkey eyes 1B gaming exports

'Turkey to invest over $46B on railways in 5 years'
Turkey to invest over 46B on railways in 5 years'

Erdogan: West cannot bear Turkey’s position in Balkans
Erdogan West cannot bear Turkey s position in Balkans

Police arrest 10 ISIL suspects in northern Turkey
Police arrest 10 ISIL suspects in northern Turkey

61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 