Rouhani: Iran will overcome difficulties

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said his country may face “problems”, but he promised that these problems would last for only two or three months.
Rouhani's remarks come on the sidelines of the 23rd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (from May 6 to 9) in Tehran.
“Whether we are under sanctions or not, we should stand on our feet. This is very important to develop our country,” Rouhani said.
“The basis of our foreign policy is building constructive relations with the world,” he said.
Trump said Monday that he would announce his decision on whether on not to remain a party to the deal with Iran on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump's confirmation comes just hours after he criticized former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for working behind the scenes with foreign officials to preserve the nuclear agreement.
The nuclear agreement placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions.
But it has been put in jeopardy by Trump who has until May 12 to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran.
All of the U.S.'s negotiating partners agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's program.
Top European officials have been counseling Trump against leaving the deal while also suggesting the possibility of some kind of "side deal" on Iran's ballistic missile program and regional activities.
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says