19:57, 09 May 2018 Wednesday
09:44, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on May 09
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA - President Erdogan to receive Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and intelligence chief Hakan Fidan separately at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin to hold news conference at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Finance Minister Naci Agbal.

ISTANBUL - Third annual Ethnosport Culture Festival begins at Istanbul’s Yenikapi square. Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak will also attend.

 

UNITED STATES/IRAN/BELGIUM

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN/BRUSSELS - Following developments after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Kosovar President Hashim Thaci for talks on regional issues, Kosova’s EU membership perspective.

BERLIN - Merkel to meet members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic, Dragan Covic and Mladen Ivanic.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond questions by lawmakers.

LONDON - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to meet Syria Negotiations Commission in London.

LONDON - Parliamentary event “Syrian Refugees and Turkey” organized by Yunus Emre Institute to be held.

LONDON - New initiative seeking justice for Rohingya Muslims and pursuing perpetrators of war crimes in Myanmar to be launched.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

MOSCOW - Military parade to be held on Red Square to commemorate the Victory Day.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.


SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, Uganda's former Vice President Wandira Kazibwe and UNAIDS director to address Pan African Parliament on role of lawmakers in advocating good health on continent.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier of South Africa's Northwest province to announce his resignation from office following accusations of corruption, pressure from ruling party.

 

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

KINSHASA - Follow developments in DRC after new Ebola outbreak that has killed several people.



