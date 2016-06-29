Worldbulletin News

Five killed in central China coal mine blast
Five killed in central China coal mine blast

Investigation launched to ascertain cause of incident, Chinese official news agency reports

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five people have been killed in a coal mine blast in central China's Hunan Province on Wednesday, the country’s official news agency reported.

The colliery gas explosion happened at about 3.10 a.m. local time [1910GMT] at the coal pit of a private company in Shaodong County, Xinhua news agency said in a report.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

China is world’s number one coal producer.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

