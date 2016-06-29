Five killed in central China coal mine blast

World Bulletin / News Desk
Five people have been killed in a coal mine blast in central China's Hunan Province on Wednesday, the country’s official news agency reported.
The colliery gas explosion happened at about 3.10 a.m. local time [1910GMT] at the coal pit of a private company in Shaodong County, Xinhua news agency said in a report.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.
China is world’s number one coal producer.
