Today's News
19:58, 09 May 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
10:34, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

Israel strikes targets near Syrian capital
Israel strikes targets near Syrian capital

Loud explosions reported south of Damascus, two Israeli missiles intercepted, say regime sources

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel struck targets in an area south of the capital late Tuesday, with loud explosions heard.

According to information obtained from local sources, the attacks occurred in al-Kisweh district.

Army positions and two vehicles were targeted, the sources said.

According to reports from Syria’s official SANA news agency based on military sources, regime forces intercepted two Israeli missiles.

Israel was blamed for an attack on April 30 when a number of military positions of the Bashar al-Assad regime were hit by rockets.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.



