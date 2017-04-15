Germany: PKK behind 1,028 criminal acts in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
Terrorist group PKK was responsible for over a thousand criminal acts in Germany last year, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said police have recorded a total of 1,617 politically-motivated crimes committed by foreign, mostly far-left groups.
PKK followers were responsible for 1,028 criminal acts, according to the annual crime statistics announced by the minister, of which 151 were violent offences.
Seehofer noted that the overall number of politically-motivated crimes decreased in 2017 compared with the previous year, but he underlined that cannot be a reason to loosen security measures.
“Our constitutional state must continue to fight against all forms of extremism and terrorism by every possible means,” he said.
The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with nearly 14,000 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population in the country.
Turkey has long criticized German authorities for not taking serious measures against the terrorist group which uses the country as a platform for their propaganda, fund-raising and recruitment activities.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. The group waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran