Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:56, 09 May 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 12:19, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Russia's Medvedev approved as prime minister
Russia's Medvedev approved as prime minister

Medvedev expected to present new Cabinet lineup within a week

World Bulletin / News Desk

State Duma, the lower house of Russia's Federal Assembly, approved Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday as prime minister.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin asked Medvedev to form a new government.

Medvedev garnered the support of 374 lawmakers at the 433-seat Duma.

According to the Russian legislation, Medvedev has to present a Cabinet lineup within a week.

He has already announced his candidates for the deputy prime minister positions.



Related russia Medvedev
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN report claims mass air raid casualties
UN report claims mass air raid casualties

UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'  
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday

US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms deal

Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran

News

Russian PM: US declares 'full-scale trade war'
Russian PM US declares 'full-scale trade war'

Turkish PM Yildirim calls Medvedev over plane crash
Turkish PM Yildirim calls Medvedev over plane crash

Turkish, Russian premiers discuss Aleppo crisis
Turkish Russian premiers discuss Aleppo crisis

Russia hits historic inflation low of 5.5 pct: PM
Russia hits historic inflation low of 5 5 pct PM

French PM calls on Russia to stop bombing civilians
French PM calls on Russia to stop bombing civilians

Medvedev: world has slipped into 'new Cold War'
Medvedev world has slipped into 'new Cold War'

Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria
Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria

Putin sworn in for fourth term as Russia president
Putin sworn in for fourth term as Russia president

Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024

IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court
IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court

UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov
UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov

Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 