Update: 12:19, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

Russia's Medvedev approved as prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

State Duma, the lower house of Russia's Federal Assembly, approved Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday as prime minister.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin asked Medvedev to form a new government.

Medvedev garnered the support of 374 lawmakers at the 433-seat Duma.

According to the Russian legislation, Medvedev has to present a Cabinet lineup within a week.

He has already announced his candidates for the deputy prime minister positions.