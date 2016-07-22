US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S.’ decision to pull out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal is cause for concern, a top Turkish presidential aide said on Wednesday.

“The unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. from [the Iran nuclear] deal is worrying,” Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Criticizing the decision, Kalin said it would harm the U.S.’ international standing.

“Unilateral withdrawal from a deal which was signed after long negotiations, diplomatic initiatives damages the U.S.'s trustworthiness,” Kalin said.

Kalin also said Turkey’s top priority is complete denuclearization in the region.

“We don’t want any country in the region to have nuclear weapons. Our priority is to completely denuclearize the region, regardless of the possessors of the weapons,” he said.

Defying the U.S.’ closest European allies and most of the American political establishment, Trump on Tuesday pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal that world powers struck in 2015 with Iran.

The 2015 pact placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, but Trump has long railed against it, repeatedly calling it the "worst deal" he has ever seen.

All of the U.S.' negotiating partners -- the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.