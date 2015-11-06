Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least seven former employees of two different ministries were arrested over their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Ankara prosecutor's office had issued arrest warrants for 10 former employees of Customs and Trade Ministry, and 8 former staffers of the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

According to a statement issued by the prosecutor's office on Wednesday, the suspects are accused of using the FETO terror group’s encrypted messaging app ByLock.

The Ankara security units conducted operations in six provinces to arrest former employees of Customs and Trade Ministry suspects and across 4 provinces for the staffers of Ministry of Youth and Sport.

Separately, a total of 17 out of 20 FETO suspects were remanded in custody after they were arrested as part of eastern Elazig-based operation, which was conducted across 16 provinces. The remaining three were released under judicial custody

The suspects are accused of being part of infiltration of Turkish Armed Forces by FETO.

In a central Kirsehir-based operation, security forces arrested 14 FETO suspects in simultaneous raids, said security sources, who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.