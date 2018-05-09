14:49, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, creating tremors felt as far away as Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

It was the second earthquake to shake the country on Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the northeastern province of Badakhshan where the earthquake was centered.

Kabul was already on edge after a series of explosions rocked the city earlier in the day.

Suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparently coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations, with security forces still searching buildings for some of the assailants.