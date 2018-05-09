Turkey: 'Economic developments after elections'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal Wednesday said the country would pursue economic successes after the early elections scheduled for June 24.

"You will see considerable economic developments after elections," Agbal said.

Responding to a question regarding President Donald Trump's announcement of a U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, Agbal said the move will affect Turkey negatively as well as developing countries.

Trump on Tuesday pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal that world powers struck in 2015 with Iran.

The 2015 pact placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, but Trump has long railed against it, repeatedly calling it the "worst deal" he has ever seen.

All of the U.S.' negotiating partners -- the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.