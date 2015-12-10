Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, Mustafa Akinci said the exclusion of Turkish Cyprus and Turkey in terms of energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean would not contribute to peace and stability in the region.
On Tuesday, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades hosted leaders of Greece and Israel in which they agreed to push forward a project titled “East-Med”.
“This is not a peace route,” Akinci said, adding “Turkish Cypriots also have rights on the natural gas resources on the offshores of Cyprus.”
Akinci said that the “most reasonable way” to take the region’s gas to Europe was via Turkey.
He said that Greek Cypriot, Greece and Israel were to sign a deal on the project in 2018 and the European Union was financing the plan.
The Turkish Cypriot leader warned the EU by saying it was making another “mistake” after accepting solely Greek Cyprus as a member state 14 years ago.
The Greek Cypriot administration is a member of the EU and is internationally recognized by all nations except Turkey, which remains the only country that recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.
The Greek Cypriot side, which moved away from a solution in the island after being an EU member, will not have any motivation for a solution if they solely claim Cypriot natural gas by ensuring exclusion of Turkish Cypriots and Turkey, Akinci said.
The Greek Cypriot administration unilaterally launched exploratory drilling activities for gas in the Eastern Mediterranean despite strong opposition from Turkish Cypriot side, which argues that the island's natural resources should be exploited jointly to ensure equal rights of both peoples.
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran