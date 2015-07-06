European bank revises up Turkey’s 2018 growth forecast

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Growth in Turkey is projected to moderate from 7.4 percent in 2017 to 4.4 percent in 2018 as the effect of fiscal stimulus wears off and as limits to credit growth lead to a cooling-down of domestic demand,” said the bank’s new Regional Economic Prospects report.
“But this may be partly offset by higher exports, reflecting weakness in the lira and rising demand in key export markets. Growth is expected to moderate further (4.2 percent) in 2019.”
“Strong public finances and a stable banking system remain the key anchors of the economy, despite the recent loosening of fiscal policies and growing contingent liabilities. A significant strength of Turkey is its low public debt (of around 29 percent of GDP) and its low budget deficit (which stood at 1.5 percent of GDP at end 2017 notwithstanding a slight increase as a result of the expansionary fiscal policies),” the report added.
“The banking system remains well capitalized, with an NPL [non-performing loans] ratio below 3 percent, although the effects of the rapid credit growth associated with the CGF [Credit Guarantee Fund] remain to be seen.”
Noting that the rapid growth has seen inflation grow to double digits and a rising current account deficit to around 6 percent of GDP, the bank said: “This has led to concerns about overheating in the economy.”
The report also said that the government will have room to rebalance policy sooner, adjusting fiscal and macroprudential policy to address overheating concerns and reducing domestic and external imbalances, with elections brought forward to June 24.
“It will also be important to address inflation and anchor inflation expectations by tightening monetary policy. This is key to reassuring investors at a time when the global cycle is turning. With gross external financing needs likely to exceed 25 percent of GDP in 2018, the country will remain highly exposed to changing global liquidity conditions, particularly given weak FDI [foreign direct investment] inflows and limited FX [foreign exchange] reserves."
Turkey's 2018 growth forecast up to 4.4. pct from 3.5 pct, according to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
BIST 100 falls 0.64 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season