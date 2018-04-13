Iran is implementing nuclear-related commitments

World Bulletin / News Desk

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday said Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments.

"As of today, the IAEA can confirm that the nuclear-related commitments are being implemented by Iran," IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said in a statement.

According to the statement, Iran "is subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is a significant verification gain".

Under the JCPOA deal, the U.S. and other world powers agreed to lift some economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to rein in its nuclear program.

Amano stated that the IAEA is also closely following developments related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"As requested by the United Nations Security Council and authorized by the IAEA Board of Governors in 2015, the IAEA is verifying and monitoring Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA," he added.

Trump on Tuesday pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal that world powers struck in 2015 with Iran.

The 2015 pact placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, but Trump has long railed against it, repeatedly calling it the "worst deal" he has ever seen.

All of the U.S.'s negotiating partners -- the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- had agreed that maintaining the JCPOA was the best way to reign in Iran's program.