Iran is implementing nuclear-related commitments

World Bulletin / News Desk
"As of today, the IAEA can confirm that the nuclear-related commitments are being implemented by Iran," IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said in a statement.
According to the statement, Iran "is subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is a significant verification gain".
Under the JCPOA deal, the U.S. and other world powers agreed to lift some economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to rein in its nuclear program.
Amano stated that the IAEA is also closely following developments related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"As requested by the United Nations Security Council and authorized by the IAEA Board of Governors in 2015, the IAEA is verifying and monitoring Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA," he added.
Trump on Tuesday pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal that world powers struck in 2015 with Iran.
The 2015 pact placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, but Trump has long railed against it, repeatedly calling it the "worst deal" he has ever seen.
All of the U.S.'s negotiating partners -- the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- had agreed that maintaining the JCPOA was the best way to reign in Iran's program.
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran