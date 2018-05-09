Worldbulletin News

19:57, 09 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
16:54, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul

The five-day festival in Istanbul’s Yenikapi Square will revive celebrations indigenous to the Turkic world, Central Asia and Anatolia. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

The third annual Ethnosport Cultural Festival has opened Wednesday in Istanbul. 

Organized by the World Ethnosports Federation and sponsored by Anadolu Agency, it aims to promote traditional sports and serve as preparation for the Olympics and will allow many successful and talented athletes to shine.

“Culture and civilizations have many feet. These include art, morality, virtue, development and wealth. As one of them, sports has found its place and interest [has peaked] quickly in Istanbul at the festival today, which we really didn’t expect. It was really popular and approved by our citizens,” Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin told reporters. 

“It is our job to create a space for those who want to ride, and to create opportunities for those who want to do traditional archery and wrestling in the city,” added Mevlut Uysal, mayor of Istanbul. 

“In a city like Istanbul, we need to create an area where each of our traditional sports can be performed. I hope we will bring such an area to Istanbul. We will offer opportunities for young people not only to perform during the festivals but also outside the festival periods,” he added. 


