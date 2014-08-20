Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at an event of her Christian Democrats in Berlin, Merkel voiced regret over Trump’s decision, but said they were determined to preserve the agreement.
“We will continue with our commitment to this agreement and make every effort to ensure that Iran will also fulfill its commitments in future,” she said.
Merkel underlined that so far Iran has lived up to its commitments, according to the reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran had lied about its nuclear program and pulled the U.S. out of the landmark deal that world powers struck in 2015 with Iran.
The U.S. president also accused Tehran for destabilizing the region with “sinister activities” in Syria, Yemen, and other places all around the world.
Merkel acknowledged international concerns over Iran’s influence in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and its ballistic missile program, but underlined that these issues should be discussed with Tehran, without abandoning the nuclear deal.
In July 2015, P5+1 group of countries -- the U.S., the U.K., France, China, Russia and Germany -- signed with Iran the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
World powers agreed to lift some of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to peaceful and civilian purposes.
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran