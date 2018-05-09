Putin, Netanyahu meet in Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk
Netanyahu arrived in Russia for a working visit, which also includes the participation in festivities marking Victory Day -- the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II, according to the Kremlin.
"We will use your visit today to discuss bilateral relations and problems in the region. Unfortunately, the situation is very acute. I would like to express hope that you and I will not only manage to discuss, but also find solutions that will lead to a shift in the situation, and that will also allow us to find ways to resolve heated conflicts," Putin said during their meeting, according to the Kremlin statement.
The meeting between both leaders came the day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.
While Moscow expressed concern about the decision, the Israeli premier not only supported it but had advocated for it.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu said Iran was calling for Israel's destruction and therefore posed a threat.
"I very much appreciate the opportunity you have spoken about, to discuss with you and to think together about how we can act correctly in the region, how we can lift the threats that exist in the region in a responsible and reasonable manner," Netanyahu said.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin discussed Israeli strikes on Syria and the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal with the Russian Security Council.
