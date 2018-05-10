Malaysia's former premier declares election victory

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a public speech, Mahathir said his opposition alliance secured more than 112 seats in parliament, which was enough to declare himself the next prime minister.
Supporters flocked to the streets after hearing from Mahathir.
Police stepped up security measures in the capital Kuala Lumpur, calling on supporters to be civil, and closed many busy roads to traffic.
Mahathir will not be sworn in as prime minister Thursday, according to local reports citing palace authorities who did not provide any reasons.
Mahathir was the country’s prime minister for 22 years between 1981 and 2003, making him the country’s longest-serving leader.
