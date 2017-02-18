Worldbulletin News

22:26, 10 May 2018 Thursday
09:18, 10 May 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on May 10
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 10, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Mahir Unal to hold press conference at party headquarters.

HAKKARI - Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to hold rally in southeastern Hakkari province.

 

GERMANY

AACHEN - French President Emmanuel Macron to receive Charlemagne Prize for his vision of a new Europe.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraqi military and security personnel to cast ballots ahead of Saturday parliamentary polls.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Rohingya genocide perpetrators to be brought to justice

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON - The perpetrators of one of the worst human tragedies of the world -- as atrocities in Myanmar targeting Rohingya Muslims are often described as genocide -- will be brought to justice, speakers at a panel launching a new campaign group said Wednesday.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey should make inroads into African market: Envoy

By Diyar Guldogan

KONYA, Turkey - Turkish businesspeople should move further into the African market, according to the ambassador to Ankara of the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. 

 

SPECIAL REPORT

'Turkey needs to boost production'

By Diyar Guldogan

KONYA, Turkey - Boosting production in Turkey should help to bring down inflation, which in turn will reduce any risk from currency fluctuations, according to the head of one of the country's top business associations.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Nepal: Blasts, online protest ahead of Indian PM visit

By Deepak Adhikari       

KATMANDU, Nepal - Indian Premier Narendra Modi is due in Nepal on Friday for a two-day visit designed to mend fences with its smaller neighbor, but anger is still simmering in the landlocked country over a crippling blockade some two years ago.

 

 



