Press agenda on May 10

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Mahir Unal to hold press conference at party headquarters.
HAKKARI - Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to hold rally in southeastern Hakkari province.
GERMANY
AACHEN - French President Emmanuel Macron to receive Charlemagne Prize for his vision of a new Europe.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Iraqi military and security personnel to cast ballots ahead of Saturday parliamentary polls.
SPECIAL REPORT
Rohingya genocide perpetrators to be brought to justice
By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal
LONDON - The perpetrators of one of the worst human tragedies of the world -- as atrocities in Myanmar targeting Rohingya Muslims are often described as genocide -- will be brought to justice, speakers at a panel launching a new campaign group said Wednesday.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey should make inroads into African market: Envoy
By Diyar Guldogan
KONYA, Turkey - Turkish businesspeople should move further into the African market, according to the ambassador to Ankara of the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.
SPECIAL REPORT
'Turkey needs to boost production'
By Diyar Guldogan
KONYA, Turkey - Boosting production in Turkey should help to bring down inflation, which in turn will reduce any risk from currency fluctuations, according to the head of one of the country's top business associations.
SPECIAL REPORT
Nepal: Blasts, online protest ahead of Indian PM visit
By Deepak Adhikari
KATMANDU, Nepal - Indian Premier Narendra Modi is due in Nepal on Friday for a two-day visit designed to mend fences with its smaller neighbor, but anger is still simmering in the landlocked country over a crippling blockade some two years ago.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday April 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 25, 2018