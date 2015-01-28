Israel says Iranian forces fired 20 rockets from Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army claimed early Thursday that Iranian forces in Syria launched 20 rockets into the Golan Heights but said they were intercepted by its Iron Dome air defense system.

"The IDF views this Iranian attack with severity," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Sirens could be heard across the Golan Heights during the alleged attack, sending residents into bomb shelters.

In the early hours of Thursday, Israel attacked Baas and Hadar towns in Syria's Quneitra region with tanks and airstrikes. The attacked locations are currently under the control of regime forces.

Israeli army officials refused to provide details to Anadolu Agency on the attacks.