Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:26, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Middle East
09:33, 10 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel says Iranian forces fired 20 rockets from Syria
Israel says Iranian forces fired 20 rockets from Syria

Move came just after Israeli attacks on Syria's Quneitra region

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army claimed early Thursday that Iranian forces in Syria launched 20 rockets into the Golan Heights but said they were intercepted by its Iron Dome air defense system.

"The IDF views this Iranian attack with severity," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Sirens could be heard across the Golan Heights during the alleged attack, sending residents into bomb shelters.

In the early hours of Thursday, Israel attacked Baas and Hadar towns in Syria's Quneitra region with tanks and airstrikes. The attacked locations are currently under the control of regime forces.

Israeli army officials refused to provide details to Anadolu Agency on the attacks.



Related syria Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials

News

70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

Israel strikes degrade Iran targets in Syria
Israel strikes degrade Iran targets in Syria

Israel strikes targets near Syrian capital
Israel strikes targets near Syrian capital

Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria
Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria

Airstrikes kill 4 people in Syria’s Idlib region
Airstrikes kill 4 people in Syria s Idlib region

Airstrikes kill 6, injure 12 in Syria’s Idlib
Airstrikes kill 6 injure 12 in Syria s Idlib

Russia calls on Iran, Israel to hold dialogue
Russia calls on Iran Israel to hold dialogue

Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 