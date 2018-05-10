EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ambassador Christian Berger hailed the significance of celebrating the day in Turkey as a point to reflect on the EU’s stance on its partnership with Turkey.
“Turkey is very close to the EU, there have been lots of statements made from both sides, sometimes harsh ones last year which have now disappeared,” he said.
“I think the relationship is back onto engagement,” he added, stressing that EU-Turkish ties nowadays are showing great improvement.
On the 2016 refugee agreement of the EU and Turkey, he said that the promised €6 billion in EU funds to support Syrian refugees in Turkey will be transferred.
To date the EU has transferred two-thirds of the first phase of half of the full sum promised, he said.
Berger added that a second phase meeting to fund the rest of the budget will be held with Turkish officials next week in Ankara.
Berger, with his wife Sefire Berger, celebrated Europe Day with Turkish coffee, discussing Turkey’s cultural and natural prosperity and the beauty that would be added to the EU if Turkey becomes a member.
Europe Day is an annual celebration held on May 9 that celebrates peace and unity in Europe, according to the EU.
