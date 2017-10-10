Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has described U.S. President Donald Trump's Tuesday speech on the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the West -- in which he announced his decision to withdraw from the deal -- as “inane and superficial”.

“You have heard yesterday’s inane and superficial speech by the U.S. president, in which he lied more than 10 times and threatened the Iranian government and people,” Khamenei said in a Wednesday address in Tehran.

“In the name of the Iranian people,” he added, “you are making a mistake, Mr. Trump.”

On Tuesday, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).

Acting ahead of a May 12 deadline, Trump opted not to extend sanctions relief on Iran, re-imposing nuclear-related economic penalties on the Islamic republic.

The 2015 deal had placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

Trump had roundly criticized the agreement in 2016 during his electoral campaign, calling it the "worst deal" he had ever seen.

Other members of the P5+1, for their part, say the agreement in its current form represents the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.

Trump’s move has sparked a range of reactions, with some countries welcoming it and others condemning it.