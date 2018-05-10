Gambia puts former ruler’s luxury car fleet on sale

World Bulletin / News Desk
Jammeh owns tens of expensive brands such as Hummer, Rolls Royce and others.
All the customized vehicles are engraved with the names of Jammeh, his wife and children.
“The vehicles and the aircraft are on sale. We are working on a website to publicize it,” Amadou Sanneh said at a joint news conference with a visiting delegation of International Monetary Fund (IMF).
IMF mission chief Jaroslaw Wieczorek said the country’s economy is recovering but its debt vulnerabilities are still very high.
“In 2018, GDP growth is expected to rise to 5.5 percent, inflation is projected to drop to about 5 percent, close to the Central Bank target of 5 percent, and the international reserves to strengthen to 3.4 months of next year’s imports of goods and services,” he said.
Gambia’s debt is at 130% of the country’s GDP.
The government has devised many means of cutting expenditure.
Sanneh said they are also planning to retrench staff and downsize the government fleet of vehicles.
Jammeh stepped down after 22 years in power last year and currently lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea.
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials