22:25, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Economy
10:23, 10 May 2018 Thursday

Turkey to not give up fiscal discipline
Turkey to not give up fiscal discipline

Ankara to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures, combat inflation more effectively

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey would never give up its fiscal discipline, which is one of the most important anchors of the national economy, said a statement.

The statement was issued by Turkish presidency after an economy coordination meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, several ministers and senior bureaucrats at the presidential complex on Wednesday. 

It said that necessary measures would be taken "to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures and to combat inflation more effectively".

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate saw its historic high -- climbing to 4.3017 -- while the average USD/TRY rate was 3.65 last year and 3.02 in 2016.

The statement also mentioned that Turkey "will continue on its way with growth-based economic policies in the upcoming period". 

Turkey's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2017, compared with the previous year. Turkey became the fastest growing economy among G20 and OECD countries in 2017.

The meeting also decided to take steps to attract more international investors to Turkey. 

“Steps will be taken to increase the attractiveness of our country for international investment,” read the statement. 



Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure

This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.
Asia markets energy firms rally with oil prices
Asia markets, energy firms rally with oil prices

While broadly expected, the president's announcement has helped light a fire under oil, with both main contracts now sitting at highs not seen since the end of November 2014 and speculation they could go even higher.
Turkey needs to boost production'
'Turkey needs to boost production'

Production needed to reduce inflation, says head of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session

BIST 100 climbs 0.45 pct while foreign currency rates rise
European bank revises up Turkey s 2018 growth forecast
European bank revises up Turkey’s 2018 growth forecast

Turkey's 2018 growth forecast up to 4.4. pct from 3.5 pct, according to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.64 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump Asian stocks
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb

The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity

Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid

18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
HSBC s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent
HSBC’s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent

Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
BMW races into 2018 with sales profits record
BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record

Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

