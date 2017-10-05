Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.45 percent, or 456.23 points, to open at 101,236.81 points on Thursday.

On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.73 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the transportation sector index posted the best performance, up 2.25 percent, while the chemical petrol plastic sector index did the worst, down 1.02 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 100,780.57, up 1.43 percent, or 1,416.78 points, with a 7.1 billion Turkish lira ($1.66 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 4.2870 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday from 4.2690 at Wednesday's close. On Wednesday's opening it had hit an all-time high with 4.3720 .

The Turkish presidency said that Turkey would never give up its fiscal discipline, one of the pillars of the national economy, after an economy coordination meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Wednesday. It said that necessary measures would be taken "to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures and to combat inflation more effectively".

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.0970 by market open -- from 5.0710 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 5.8230 Turkish liras versus 5.8130 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose hit its 43-month high with $77.90 per barrel as of 09.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) Thursday. It was over $85.8 in October 2014 and and around $70.1 in November 2014. It saw around $34.70 per barrel as its lowest level at the beginning of 2016.