Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.73 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the transportation sector index posted the best performance, up 2.25 percent, while the chemical petrol plastic sector index did the worst, down 1.02 percent.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 100,780.57, up 1.43 percent, or 1,416.78 points, with a 7.1 billion Turkish lira ($1.66 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 4.2870 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday from 4.2690 at Wednesday's close. On Wednesday's opening it had hit an all-time high with 4.3720 .
The Turkish presidency said that Turkey would never give up its fiscal discipline, one of the pillars of the national economy, after an economy coordination meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Wednesday. It said that necessary measures would be taken "to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures and to combat inflation more effectively".
The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.0970 by market open -- from 5.0710 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 5.8230 Turkish liras versus 5.8130 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose hit its 43-month high with $77.90 per barrel as of 09.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) Thursday. It was over $85.8 in October 2014 and and around $70.1 in November 2014. It saw around $34.70 per barrel as its lowest level at the beginning of 2016.
This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.
While broadly expected, the president's announcement has helped light a fire under oil, with both main contracts now sitting at highs not seen since the end of November 2014 and speculation they could go even higher.
Production needed to reduce inflation, says head of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association
BIST 100 climbs 0.45 pct while foreign currency rates rise
Ankara to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures, combat inflation more effectively
Turkey's 2018 growth forecast up to 4.4. pct from 3.5 pct, according to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
BIST 100 falls 0.64 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).