Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

World Bulletin / News Desk
Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the release of Kim Hak-song, Kim Sang-duk, and Kim Dong-chu in brief remarks to reporters alongside the former detainees, saying it was "a wonderful thing" he released them ahead of a historic summit aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
"This is a special night for these three really great people, and congratulations on being in this country," Trump said. "These are great people. They've been through a lot. It's a great honor. But the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."
Kim Hak-song, Kim Sang-duk, and Kim Dong-chul were ushered into a military medical bus after being greeted by Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the leaders’ wives. No family or friends were at Joint Base Andrews to greet them, but they nonetheless appeared jubilant at their arrival.
"It's like a dream and we are very, very happy," Kim Dong-chul said in translated remarks.
Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, had been held captive on suspicions of carrying out "hostile acts" since 2017, while Kim Dong-chul has been in North Korean custody since 2015. At the time of his release he was serving a 10-year sentence of hard labor.
The trio released a statement via the State Department thanking Trump and his administration for their release shortly after they touched down in Alaska for a refueling stop on their way to Washington.
"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home," they said. "We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world."
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials