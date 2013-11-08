'Turkey needs to boost production'

World Bulletin / News Desk
"It is necessary to increase efforts first of all to bring inflation under control," Abdurrahman Kaan, head of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), told Anadolu Agency late Wednesday.
Kaan made the remarks on the sidelines of the Turkey-Africa Economic Forum in the central Turkish province of Konya, where more than 150 businesspeople and 33 ambassadors from African countries were attending to discuss Turkey's investment opportunities in Africa.
"Why does currency increase? Of course, it may be affected by the political context, but I want to stress that the fundamental reason is inflation.
"I think that Turkey needs to increase its production and while raising production, it will lower inflation, and then should gradually reduce the risk of rate," Kaan said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate saw its historic high versus last year’s average USD/TRY rate of 3.65 and 3.02 in 2016.
Kaan added the body expects that Turkey’s economy will grow around 6 percent in 2018.
He also said following the early elections scheduled for June 24, Turkey will increase its economic performance.
Consumer prices in Turkey rose 10.85 percent in April year-on-year, according to latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The Central Bank announced on April 30 that it raised Turkey's year-end inflation forecast from 7.9 percent to 8.4 percent under a tight monetary policy stance.
According to Turkey’s medium-term program introduced last September, inflation is targeted to converge to 5 percent through the end of 2020 by maintaining anti-inflationary monetary policy and fiscal discipline, "with the purpose of achieving high growth rates in the future, and increasing the quality of growth".
This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.
While broadly expected, the president's announcement has helped light a fire under oil, with both main contracts now sitting at highs not seen since the end of November 2014 and speculation they could go even higher.
Production needed to reduce inflation, says head of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association
BIST 100 climbs 0.45 pct while foreign currency rates rise
Ankara to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures, combat inflation more effectively
Turkey's 2018 growth forecast up to 4.4. pct from 3.5 pct, according to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
BIST 100 falls 0.64 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).