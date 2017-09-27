Today in History May 10

|1285
|Philip III of Spain is succeeded by Philip IV ("the Fair").
|1503
|Christopher Columbus discovers the Cayman Islands.
|1676
|Bacon's Rebellion begins in the New World.
|1773
|To keep the troubled East India Company afloat, Parliament passes the Tea Act, taxing all tea in the American colonies.
|1774
|Louis XVI succeeds his father Louis XV as King of France.
|1775
|American troops capture Fort Ticonderoga from the British.
|1794
|Elizabeth, the sister of King Louis XVI, is beheaded.
|1796
|Napoleon Bonaparte wins a brilliant victory against the Austrians at Lodi bridge in Italy.
|1840
|Mormon leader Joseph Smith moves his band of followers to Illinois to escape the hostilities they experienced in Missouri.
|1857
|The Bengal Army in India revolts against the British.
|1863
|General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson succumbs to illness and wounds received during the Battle of Chancellorsville.
|1865
|Union cavalry troops capture Confederate President Jefferson Davis near Irvinville, Georgia.
|1869
|The Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads meet in Promontory, Utah.
|1859
|French emperor Napoleon III leaves Paris to join his troops preparing to battle the Austrian army in Northern Italy.
|1872
|Victoria Woodhull becomes first the woman nominated for U.S. president.
|1917
|Allied ships get destroyer escorts to fend off German attacks in the Atlantic.
|1924
|J. Edgar Hoover is appointed head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
|1928
|WGY-TV in Schenectady, New York, begins regular television programming.
|1933
|Nazis begin burning books by "unGerman" writers such as Heinrich Mann and Erich Maria Remarque, author of All Quiet on the Western Front.
|1940
|German forces begin a blitzkrieg of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, skirting France's "impenetrable" Maginot Line.
|1940
|Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British Prime Minister.
|1941
|England's House of Commons is destroyed during the worst of the London Blitz: 550 German bombers drop 100,000 incendiary bombs.
|1960
|The USS Nautilus completes the first circumnavigation of the globe underwater.
|1994
|Nelson Mandela is sworn in as South Africa's first black president.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
