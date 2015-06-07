More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

World Bulletin / News Desk
For the first time, Turkish nationals residing in Malta, Serbia, and Moldova will be able to vote for an election in their home country, bringing the number of countries where Turkish expats can go to polls up to 60.
Turkish nationals abroad are set to cast their votes in Turkey's foreign missions between June 7-19.
Voters can also go to polls in customs gates between June 7-24.
A total of 3,160 ballot boxes will be set up in these 123 foreign missions of Turkey for the elections.
Last month, Turkish parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.
In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.
