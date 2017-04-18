Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:24, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Economy
14:13, 10 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure

This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Sri Lanka hiked fuel prices Thursday by up to 130 percent following pressure from the International Monetary Fund and its central bank to reduce the burden of heavy subsidies on its struggling economy.

Sri Lanka had to secure a $1.5-billion IMF bailout two years ago after a balance of payments crisis, and has struggled to limit huge losses at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, the country's biggest oil company.

The price of kerosene oil, widely used in rural Sri Lanka for cooking and in lamps, will be more than doubled -- from 44 rupees to 101 rupees (65 cents) per litre starting midnight Thursday, the government said.

The hike is meant to discourage motorists who were mixing subsidised kerosene with diesel to lower costs, said government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne.

The price of diesel, commonly used in public transport vehicles, will also rise, from 95 rupees to 109 rupees per litre, while gasoline will now cost 137 rupees per litre, up from 117 rupees.

The IMF has said it will only release the next tranche of its bailout loan if Sri Lanka implements a controversial formula to adjust fuel prices based on the cost of production.

There was an urgent appeal by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka too, which warned that the government must ensure economic reforms -- including a proposal to recover the cost of fuel and electricity.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation lost $63 million in the first two months of this year alone, Senaratne said, and was unable to recover the cost of production.

"Even with the new increases, we will only reduce our losses... not make a profit," he told reporters in the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka's economy has been on the mend since the IMF bailout was approved in 2016, but the 3.1 percent growth in 2017 was slower than expected.



Related sri lanka IMF
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure

This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.
Asia markets energy firms rally with oil prices
Asia markets, energy firms rally with oil prices

While broadly expected, the president's announcement has helped light a fire under oil, with both main contracts now sitting at highs not seen since the end of November 2014 and speculation they could go even higher.
Turkey needs to boost production'
'Turkey needs to boost production'

Production needed to reduce inflation, says head of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session

BIST 100 climbs 0.45 pct while foreign currency rates rise
Turkey to not give up fiscal discipline
Turkey to not give up fiscal discipline

Ankara to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures, combat inflation more effectively
European bank revises up Turkey s 2018 growth forecast
European bank revises up Turkey’s 2018 growth forecast

Turkey's 2018 growth forecast up to 4.4. pct from 3.5 pct, according to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.64 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump Asian stocks
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb

The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity

Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid

18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
HSBC s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent
HSBC’s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent

Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
BMW races into 2018 with sales profits record
BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record

Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

News

IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

IMF's Lagarde urges action to improve prospects for EU youth
IMF's Lagarde urges action to improve prospects for EU youth

Ukraine, IMF discuss creation of anti-corruption court
Ukraine IMF discuss creation of anti-corruption court

IMF warns on brewing risks in China's financial system
IMF warns on brewing risks in China's financial system

Germany's Schaeuble assails protectionism at IMF summit
Germany's Schaeuble assails protectionism at IMF summit

IMF raises Japan growth forecast for 2017 to 1.5 pct
IMF raises Japan growth forecast for 2017 to 1 5

Sri Lanka president cuts PM's duties in power struggle
Sri Lanka president cuts PM's duties in power struggle

State of emergency lifted in Sri Lanka
State of emergency lifted in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka to overcome communal violence soon
Sri Lanka to overcome communal violence soon

Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital

Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner
Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner

Sri Lanka deploys troops to prevent communal riots
Sri Lanka deploys troops to prevent communal riots






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 