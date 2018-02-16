Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:24, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
14:19, 10 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

Annual Tatlidil Forum to be held on May 11-13

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik will attend the seventh Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum in southern England, said the EU Ministry on Thursday.

A written statement by the ministry said Celik is to deliver a speech at the opening of the forum, which will start in the city of Reading on Friday.

Duke of York, Prince Andrew, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are also expected to attend the forum.

Celik is also scheduled to speak in a session titled "Post-Brexit" on Saturday along with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan.

After the forum which will be held on May 11-13, the Turkish minister will accompany Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the UK on May 15.

The Tatlidil Forum, established in 2011, gathers leading figures from the fields of academia, business, the media and politics to strengthen relations between Turkey and the U.K.

The sixth gathering of the forum was held last year in the southern Turkish province of Antalya in March.

 


Related Turkey EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

Syrian refugees continue to return to their homeland under voluntary return program
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

Annual Tatlidil Forum to be held on May 11-13
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

Turks living in Malta, Serbia and Moldova, for the first time, can vote for an election in their home country
More than 1 3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards
More than 1.3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards

New target is to reach 1.5M refugees in successful card-based aid program, says head of Turkey's Red Crescent
EU ambassador says Turkey very close to the bloc
EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc

Christian Berger, head of EU Delegation in Ankara, delivers message marking Europe Day   
Six candidates to run for Turkey's presidency
Six candidates to run for Turkey's presidency

Erdogan, Ince, Aksener, Demirtas, Karamollaoglu and Perincek are candidates, according to Supreme Election Board
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul

The five-day festival in Istanbul’s Yenikapi Square will revive celebrations indigenous to the Turkic world, Central Asia and Anatolia. 
Turkey: 'Economic developments after elections'

The budget in the first four months of 2018 was extremely good thanks to buoyant investments, production and employment, he said.
Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested
Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested

Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara had issued arrest warrants for 18 FETO suspects
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart

Bilateral relations, regional and international issues as well as Customs Union discussed in Ankara
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran

If 300 figures seeking Quran changes read their own holy books, they would also want them banned, says Turkish president
89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port
89 kg of cocaine seized at Istanbul port

In Turkey's eastern Van province, 85 kg of heroin also seized in minibus and driver was arrested
Turkey eyes 1B gaming exports
Turkey eyes $1B gaming exports

Turkish game developers' exports increase 40 percent year-on-year to $700 million in 2017, economy minister says
Turkey to invest over 46B on railways in 5 years'
'Turkey to invest over $46B on railways in 5 years'

Turkey to electrically operate all its railway lines, transport minister says
Erdogan West cannot bear Turkey s position in Balkans
Erdogan: West cannot bear Turkey’s position in Balkans

We are showing our efforts through the restoration and construction of historical artifacts, says Turkish president

News

Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel Macron vow to make EU a global player

EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc
EU ambassador says Turkey very close to the bloc

Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart

Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech
Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech

Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts
Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts

EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey

Russia, Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year
Russia Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year

More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

'Turkey needs to boost production'
Turkey needs to boost production'

More than 1.3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards
More than 1 3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 