Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

A written statement by the ministry said Celik is to deliver a speech at the opening of the forum, which will start in the city of Reading on Friday.
Duke of York, Prince Andrew, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are also expected to attend the forum.
Celik is also scheduled to speak in a session titled "Post-Brexit" on Saturday along with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan.
After the forum which will be held on May 11-13, the Turkish minister will accompany Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the UK on May 15.
The Tatlidil Forum, established in 2011, gathers leading figures from the fields of academia, business, the media and politics to strengthen relations between Turkey and the U.K.
The sixth gathering of the forum was held last year in the southern Turkish province of Antalya in March.
