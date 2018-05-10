Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

Enes Elamri / World Bulletin
The Tokyo Mosque & Turkish Cultural Center is the largest mosque in Japan, located near Yoyogi-uehara station, Shibuya ward. It is known as the most beautiful mosque in all of Asia.
The Tokyo Mosque was built by Tatar Turks who came to Japan after the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia in 1900.
The Tokyo Mosque attracts Muslims as well as local and foreign tourists. Long and huge queues are formed outside the mosque entrance.
The first things that will catch your eye from the façade of the building are the beautifully-designed doors, which feature intricate geometrical designs characteristic to Islamic architecture.
Apart from water, concrete, and steel, all the building materials and furnishings used in the mosque were brought from Turkey. Around a hundred Turkish artisans worked for a year to build the second-story mosque itself and the cultural center downstairs. The building itself is a work of art.
The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station
Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016
Hadji Mohammad Dollie was a son of Scottish father and a Malay mother born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1846. He opened the first “Hanafi” Mosque in Cape Town along with a Dutch convert to Islam in the 1880’s.
Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered terror attack last year, continues feeding homeless in London
I went to the local shop to buy some naans. After placing my order, I was just waiting on the side when I noticed that the guy in the shop was just staring at the door and had no smile on his face. It seemed like he was annoyed that no one was coming to buy anything. I noticed he kept looking at the clock then at the door, becoming more miserable each time.
Palestinian mosque officials accuse Israel of waging aggressive campaign against Islam's third holiest site
Suliman Abdul-Mutakallim was shot in the head as he was going home and was robbed of just $60.
BISHWA Ijtema is the second largest congregation of the Muslim community after the Hajj in Mecca. The annual gathering draws in Muslims from 150 countries.
Here are 12 fascinating photos of Jerusalem in the 1930s when Muslims, Christian and Jews lived peacefully side-by-side.
Hundreds of her supporters gathered around her to celebrate in Makhachkala, Dagestan's capital, on Saturday, two days after she confirmed her bid in a Facebook post.