Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:24, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
16:48, 10 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey

Berthold Wisseling drove thousands of kilometers to Turkey after he saw workmanship on his friend's car painting

World Bulletin / News Desk

A German car enthusiast had his car restored in Turkey after witnessing the quality of the work done on his Turkish friend’s automobile.

Owner of a 1976 Mercedes, Berthold Wisseling drove to Turkey from the German city of Leverkusen four weeks ago, after seeing his Turkish friend Ismail Kaluk’s car, which had been painted in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak’s Devrek district.

Wisseling decided to have his car restored in the same garage in Turkey when he was amazed by the workmanship he saw on Kaluk’s car and loved the color finish.

He drove for almost 3,000 kilometers during the several-day journey that took him from Leverkusen to Devrek, where he entrusted his good old Mercedes to auto body painter Kenan Karadeli.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Wisseling, 63, said that he did not leave his car alone during the four-week work, and he was happy to have made new friends while his car was being fully restored.

“I got different reactions from my environment when I told them about the situation,” he said, noting that he always followed through with projects once he had set his mind to them.

He emphasized that he felt welcome in Turkey and received better service and care than he would have found in Germany.

Wisseling also said that his automobile was very special to him as he had driven a similar one during his years as a student.

“This car takes me back to my youth,” he said.

Auto painter Kenan Karadeli told of how he received a surprise phone call from Germany after he had finished work on Kaluk’s car.

“We were proud and took on the job. We invited him not as a customer, but as a guest,” he said.



Related Turkey Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials

News

70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

Russia, Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year
Russia Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year

Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

'Turkey needs to boost production'
Turkey needs to boost production'

More than 1.3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards
More than 1 3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards

Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East 
Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East

Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal
Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal

Germany: PKK behind 1,028 criminal acts in 2017
Germany PKK behind 1 028 criminal acts in 2017

Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart

Germany, France reiterate commitment to Iran nuke deal
Germany France reiterate commitment to Iran nuke deal

Germany hosts over 2,500 Syrian refugees from Turkey
Germany hosts over 2 500 Syrian refugees from Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 