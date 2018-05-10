German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Owner of a 1976 Mercedes, Berthold Wisseling drove to Turkey from the German city of Leverkusen four weeks ago, after seeing his Turkish friend Ismail Kaluk’s car, which had been painted in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak’s Devrek district.
Wisseling decided to have his car restored in the same garage in Turkey when he was amazed by the workmanship he saw on Kaluk’s car and loved the color finish.
He drove for almost 3,000 kilometers during the several-day journey that took him from Leverkusen to Devrek, where he entrusted his good old Mercedes to auto body painter Kenan Karadeli.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Wisseling, 63, said that he did not leave his car alone during the four-week work, and he was happy to have made new friends while his car was being fully restored.
“I got different reactions from my environment when I told them about the situation,” he said, noting that he always followed through with projects once he had set his mind to them.
He emphasized that he felt welcome in Turkey and received better service and care than he would have found in Germany.
Wisseling also said that his automobile was very special to him as he had driven a similar one during his years as a student.
“This car takes me back to my youth,” he said.
Auto painter Kenan Karadeli told of how he received a surprise phone call from Germany after he had finished work on Kaluk’s car.
“We were proud and took on the job. We invited him not as a customer, but as a guest,” he said.
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials