Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:24, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:08, 10 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player

German Chancellor says Europe can no longer rely on US to protect it, must take its fate into its own hands

World Bulletin / News Desk

German and French leaders on Thursday vowed to take major steps in order to make the European Union a strong global player.

"It is no longer the case that the United States is simply going to protect us, but rather Europe must take its fate into its own hands. That’s the task of the future,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her speech at the award ceremony of International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen.

She underlined that the world has changed completely since the Cold War, and the EU was now facing various conflicts in its immediate neighborhood.

Merkel said the EU has to play a stronger role to find diplomatic and peaceful solutions to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, civil war in Syria, and to the tensions with Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was awarded with this year’s Charlemagne Prize for his vision of a new Europe, renewed call for major political and economic changes within the EU to make it a stronger player in addressing today’s challenges.

“We have to take clear decisions,” he said, and underlined that EU member states, which have a desire for deeper political and economic integration, should move forward with their plans, without waiting for those who have been skeptical.

“28 member states cannot always agree on everything. We have to act, because that’s how we have always progressed,” he stressed.

“The rules are clear, doors are open. All who want it can join us,” he added.

Macron’s proposals for a deeper integration has been criticized by leading Central and Eastern European countries such as Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The French President’s call for radical eurozone reforms -- including a joint eurozone budget --faced opposition from northern European member states, including Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.



Related Merkel EU macron
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials

News

Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc
EU ambassador says Turkey very close to the bloc

Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart

Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech
Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech

Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts
Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts

EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

EU hands Macron small eurozone budget victory
EU hands Macron small eurozone budget victory

French, Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone
French Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone

Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack
Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack

Macron, Trump discuss chemical attack in Syria
Macron Trump discuss chemical attack in Syria

Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France s Macron

Macron wishes Putin 'success in modernising Russia'
Macron wishes Putin 'success in modernising Russia'

German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania’s EU perspective
German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania s EU perspective

Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month
Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month

German Chancellor Merkel: 'Islam belongs to Germany'
German Chancellor Merkel 'Islam belongs to Germany'

Merkel will visit Macron to discuss EU reform
Merkel will visit Macron to discuss EU reform

Putin, Macron, Merkel agree on 'information exchange'
Putin Macron Merkel agree on 'information exchange'

Germany: Merkel, SPD agree on coalition government
Germany Merkel SPD agree on coalition government






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 