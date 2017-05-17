Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:24, 10 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:31, 10 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer
Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer

Bosnian citizen Alen Camdzic, who is accused of killing Hamas-linked engineer, can be extradited to Tunisia, says court

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Croatian court on Wednesday ruled that conditions were fulfilled for the extradition of a Bosnian citizen to Tunisia over the alleged killing of a Hamas-linked aerospace engineer.

Alen Camdzic, 46, a Bosnia and Herzegovina citizen was reportedly arrested at Franjo Tudjman Airport in the Croatian capital Zagreb in March on an international warrant.

Camdzic is accused of being involved in the assassination of a Palestinian drone expert and aircraft engineer Mohamed Zouari.

According to Croatian media, Camdzic served in the police during Bosnia’s 1990s war and later on became a professional soldier.

Hamas described Zaouari, 49, as one of its members. On Dec. 15, 2016, Zouari was killed by gunmen -- who later managed to flee the scene -- outside his home in Tunisia’s southern city of Sfax. 

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas quickly accused Israel of assassinating Zouari, who, it later emerged, had been a member of the Ezzeddine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing. 

Last November, Hamas accused Israel's Mossad intelligence agency -- in cooperation with other “unidentified parties” -- of responsibility in the assassination.

The final decision concerning the extradition rests in the hands of the justice minister.



Related Croatia court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials

News

Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial
Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial

Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence
Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

Pakistan’s foreign minister disqualified for life
Pakistan s foreign minister disqualified for life

Uber suspends operations in Vienna after court ruling
Uber suspends operations in Vienna after court ruling

Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case
Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case

Aviation engineer’s killers nabbed in Croatia
Aviation engineer s killers nabbed in Croatia

Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million
Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for 500 million

Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court
Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court

Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears
Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears

Croatia’s Forgotten Muslim History
Croatia s Forgotten Muslim History

Israel, Croatia discuss combat aircraft tender
Israel Croatia discuss combat aircraft tender






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 