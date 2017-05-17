Croatian court okays extradition of alleged murderer

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Croatian court on Wednesday ruled that conditions were fulfilled for the extradition of a Bosnian citizen to Tunisia over the alleged killing of a Hamas-linked aerospace engineer.

Alen Camdzic, 46, a Bosnia and Herzegovina citizen was reportedly arrested at Franjo Tudjman Airport in the Croatian capital Zagreb in March on an international warrant.



Camdzic is accused of being involved in the assassination of a Palestinian drone expert and aircraft engineer Mohamed Zouari.



According to Croatian media, Camdzic served in the police during Bosnia’s 1990s war and later on became a professional soldier.



Hamas described Zaouari, 49, as one of its members. On Dec. 15, 2016, Zouari was killed by gunmen -- who later managed to flee the scene -- outside his home in Tunisia’s southern city of Sfax.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas quickly accused Israel of assassinating Zouari, who, it later emerged, had been a member of the Ezzeddine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.



Last November, Hamas accused Israel's Mossad intelligence agency -- in cooperation with other “unidentified parties” -- of responsibility in the assassination.



The final decision concerning the extradition rests in the hands of the justice minister.