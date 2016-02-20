Worldbulletin News

Russia calls on Iran, Israel to hold dialogue
Russia calls on Iran, Israel to hold dialogue

Russian foreign minister calls on Iranian, Israeli leadership to avoid actions that could be ‘mutually provoking’  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday called on Iran and Israel to resolve their difference through dialogue.

His remarks came after the Israeli army claimed that Iranian forces in Syria had fired 20 rockets into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last night, but all had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army claimed its fighter jets had struck some 50 military targets associated with Iran’s Quds Force inside Syrian territory.

"In our contacts with Iranian and Israeli leadership we stressed the necessity to avoid actions that could be mutually provoking", Lavrov said, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, following his meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes, saying that 28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 warplanes had fired 60 air missiles and 10 surface-to-surface missiles at Iranian troop concentrations and air-defense systems inside Syria.

For his part, German foreign minister said Berlin followed the happening on the Golan Heights with "a great concern".

"We follow with a great concern the happenings on the Golan Heights […] This is unacceptable", Maas said.

Tehran has yet to officially react to the strikes.



