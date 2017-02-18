Press agenda on May 11

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Ankara youth branches. Erdogan to later attend ceremony at Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) Conference Hall.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to receive Venezuela's chief justice Maikel Moreno.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.

ISTANBUL - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to deliver speech at "Rising Turkey in Today's World" conference at Istanbul Aydin University.

ISTANBUL - Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to attend Istanbul Forum for Arab Journalists.

RIZE/ANTALYA - Presidential candidate of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Muharrem Ince to hold rally in northern Rize and southern Antalya provinces.

SIVAS - Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov to receive honorary doctorate from Sivas Cumhuriyet University.

ISTANBUL- Prominent Arab journalists share their thoughts on Turkey’s upcoming elections on June 24.

UK

LONDON - The 7th British-Turkish Tatlidil Forum to start with Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan in attendance.

LONDON - Nakba Day protest to be held in front of Israeli Embassy in London.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Palestinians continue their rallies near Gaza Strip’s eastern border on eve of 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation.