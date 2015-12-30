Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

World Bulletin / News Desk

Istanbul police have arrested 150 soldiers Friday over suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants on Friday for 300 soldiers as part of an investigation into the FETO structure in Turkish military.

The warrants concern 211 soldiers on active duty.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.