Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:49, 11 May 2018 Friday
Europe
09:48, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Russian magnate hands back his private planes
Russian magnate hands back his private planes

The return of the aircraft is an indication of how deeply the sanctions have affected Deripaska’s business empire.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian magnate Oleg Deripaska has given back three private planes he was renting in light of the fact that U.S. sanctions forced on him a month ago and made it difficult to continue utilizing the planes.

The aircraft are Gulfstream executive jets, favored by jet-setting business people for their long range and plush interiors. They are now on sale, with the asking price for two of them set at $29.95 million each.

The airplanes are part of Gulfstream official jets, supported by business people for their long range and extravagant insides. Currently, they are on sale, with the approaching cost for two of them set at $29.95 million each.

Who is Oleg Deripaska?

Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska is a Russian oligarch, aluminium magnate and philanthropist. He is the founder and owner of one of the largest Russian industrial groups Basic Element. He was the president of En+ Group and United Company Rusal, the second largest aluminium company in the world, until 2018. Oleg Deripaska survived the gangster capitalism of the 1990s and the financial crisis of 2008 in Russia.



Related plane jets Oleg Deripaska Planes Oligarch Magnate Gulfstream Money
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang

News

Turkish airstrikes hit terrorist PKK targets in N.Iraq
Turkish airstrikes hit terrorist PKK targets in N Iraq

Russian, US planes in near miss above Syria
Russian US planes in near miss above Syria

Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow
Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow

Russian runway paved with gold
Russian runway paved with gold

Baghdad extends Kurd region flight ban by 3 months
Baghdad extends Kurd region flight ban by 3 months

2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

Romania blocks Russia minister plane to Moldova
Romania blocks Russia minister plane to Moldova

Saudi carrier flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes
Saudi carrier flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 