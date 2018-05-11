09:48, 11 May 2018 Friday

Russian magnate hands back his private planes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian magnate Oleg Deripaska has given back three private planes he was renting in light of the fact that U.S. sanctions forced on him a month ago and made it difficult to continue utilizing the planes.

The aircraft are Gulfstream executive jets, favored by jet-setting business people for their long range and plush interiors. They are now on sale, with the asking price for two of them set at $29.95 million each.

Who is Oleg Deripaska?

Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska is a Russian oligarch, aluminium magnate and philanthropist. He is the founder and owner of one of the largest Russian industrial groups Basic Element. He was the president of En+ Group and United Company Rusal, the second largest aluminium company in the world, until 2018. Oleg Deripaska survived the gangster capitalism of the 1990s and the financial crisis of 2008 in Russia.