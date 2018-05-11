Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five people, including two women and two children, were killed and two others wounded in a blast in the northwestern city of Peshawar early Friday morning, an official said

Peshawar, the capital city of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province borders tribal areas of Pakistan.

"The explosion has destroyed the room where seven members of a family from Hangu district were staying and five of them have been killed on the spot," Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman told reporters.

The family had come for medical treatment from Hangu to Peshawar, he added.