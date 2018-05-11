Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Peshawar, the capital city of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province borders tribal areas of Pakistan.
"The explosion has destroyed the room where seven members of a family from Hangu district were staying and five of them have been killed on the spot," Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman told reporters.
The family had come for medical treatment from Hangu to Peshawar, he added.
