11:49, 11 May 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
10:08, 11 May 2018 Friday

Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan
The blast also injures two in Pakistan's Peshawar including women and children; the cause has yet to be determined.

At least five people, including two women and two children, were killed and two others wounded in a blast in the northwestern city of Peshawar early Friday morning, an official said

Peshawar, the capital city of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province borders tribal areas of Pakistan.

"The explosion has destroyed the room where seven members of a family from Hangu district were staying and five of them have been killed on the spot," Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman told reporters.

The family had come for medical treatment from Hangu to Peshawar, he added.

 



