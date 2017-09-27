Worldbulletin News

11:49, 11 May 2018 Friday
History
10:16, 11 May 2018 Friday

Today in History May 11
Today in History May 11

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1573   Henry of Anjou becomes the first elected king of Poland.
1689   French and English navies battle at Bantry Bay.
1690   In the first major engagement of King William's War, British troops from Massachusetts seize Port Royal in Acadia (Nova Scotia and New Brunswick) from the French.
1745   French forces defeat an Anglo-Dutch-Hanoverian army at Fontenoy.
1792   The Columbia River is discovered by Captain Robert Gray.
1812   British Prime Minster Spencer Perceval is shot by a bankrupt banker in the lobby of the House of Commons.
1857   Indian mutineers seize Delhi.
1858   Minnesota is admitted as the 32nd U.S. state.
1860   Giuseppe Garibaldi lands at Marsala, Sicily.
1862   Confederates scuttle the CSS Virginia off Norfolk, Virginia.
1864   Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart is mortally wounded at Yellow Tavern.
1960   Israeli soldiers capture Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires.
1967   The Siege of Khe Sanh ends with the base is still in American hands.


