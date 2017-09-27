Today in History May 11

|1573
|Henry of Anjou becomes the first elected king of Poland.
|1689
|French and English navies battle at Bantry Bay.
|1690
|In the first major engagement of King William's War, British troops from Massachusetts seize Port Royal in Acadia (Nova Scotia and New Brunswick) from the French.
|1745
|French forces defeat an Anglo-Dutch-Hanoverian army at Fontenoy.
|1792
|The Columbia River is discovered by Captain Robert Gray.
|1812
|British Prime Minster Spencer Perceval is shot by a bankrupt banker in the lobby of the House of Commons.
|1857
|Indian mutineers seize Delhi.
|1858
|Minnesota is admitted as the 32nd U.S. state.
|1860
|Giuseppe Garibaldi lands at Marsala, Sicily.
|1862
|Confederates scuttle the CSS Virginia off Norfolk, Virginia.
|1864
|Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart is mortally wounded at Yellow Tavern.
|1960
|Israeli soldiers capture Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires.
|1967
|The Siege of Khe Sanh ends with the base is still in American hands.
