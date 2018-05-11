Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:48, 11 May 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
10:19, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Malaysian King to pardon opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysian King to pardon opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon Anwar Ibrahim, the country's newly installed prime minister said Friday, paving the way for the jailed opposition leader to return to politics and potentially become premier.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Malaysia's newly elected prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, said that the country's kind would pardon the jailed opposition figure, Anwar Ibrahim.

"We will go through the proper process of obtaining a pardon for Anwar,"  Mahathir said in a media conference.

Mahathir was sworn in Thursday, becoming the world's oldest elected leader at 92. 

Mahathir, who had ruled with an iron fist for over two decades before retiring in 2003, cut ties with BN due to allegations that the party's leader and his ex-protege Najib Razak oversaw the pillaging of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. 

The elderly politician joined forces with opposition parties that opposed him while in power and agreed that if elected, he would hand over the premiership to Anwar, his former nemesis. 

Mahathir has previously said he would likely remain prime minister for two to three years, before transferring power to Anwar. 

Anwar, from the People's Justice Party, is a key long-time leader of the opposition alliance.

One of Malaysia's most charismatic politicians, he was heir-apparent to the premiership until Mahathir sacked him in 1998 and he was subsequently jailed for sodomy and abuse of power. 

But in a remarkable turnaround, the pair reconciled and joined forces as allegations mounted over 1MDB and Najib became increasingly authoritarian, jailing opponents and introducing laws to stifle dissent. 

Anwar, now 70, was jailed again in 2015 during Najib's rule, and had been due out next month.

But Mahathir told a press conference that King Sultan Muhammad V, in a meeting with opposition leaders, had indicated he was willing to grant Anwar a royal pardon immediately.

The royal pardon would mean he could return to politics straight away. Without it, he would be banned from political life for five years.

"We will begin the... proper process of obtaining a pardon," Mahathir told reporters. "He should be released immediately when he is pardoned."

Who is Anwar Ibrahim?

Anwar first made his name as a student leader of a youth Islamic organization, founding Malaysia's Islamic youth movement, ABIM.

His joining Malaysia's dominant party, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), in 1982 came as a surprise to many but proved to be a good political move - he enjoyed a quick ascent up the political ladder and held multiple ministerial posts.

In 1993 he became Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's deputy and was widely expected to succeed him, but tensions grew between the two men, particularly over issues like graft and the economy.

In September 1998, Anwar found himself sacked and eventually charged with sodomy and corruption.

The trial which followed led to a six-year jail term for corruption and also sparked huge street protests.

In 2000 he was then found guilty of sodomy with his wife's driver and jailed for a further nine years, to be served concurrently with his other sentence.

In late 2004 Malaysia's Supreme Court overturned the sodomy conviction, freeing him from jail.

 

 



Related Malaysia anwar ibrahim opposition king jail
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang

News

Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey

Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre
Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre

Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence

Turkish opposition ex-official gets 10 years in jail
Turkish opposition ex-official gets 10 years in jail

Former Canadian professor freed from French jail
Former Canadian professor freed from French jail

Berlin prison hit by three escapes in one week
Berlin prison hit by three escapes in one week

Moroccan king dismisses several ministers
Moroccan king dismisses several ministers

Saudi king orders prince's arrest for multiple assaults
Saudi king orders prince's arrest for multiple assaults

Thailand's beloved king dies at 88
Thailand's beloved king dies at 88

Armenia jails opposition leader over hostage siege
Armenia jails opposition leader over hostage siege

Bangladesh: Opposition leader verdict threatens crisis
Bangladesh Opposition leader verdict threatens crisis

Afghan opposition hold rally to criticize government
Afghan opposition hold rally to criticize government

2 Venezuelan opposition leaders returned to jail
2 Venezuelan opposition leaders returned to jail

Japan's main opposition party chief steps down
Japan's main opposition party chief steps down

DR Congo: Opposition blasts prospect of delayed polls
DR Congo Opposition blasts prospect of delayed polls

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim loses final bid for release
Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim loses final bid for release

Malaysia apex court postpones Anwar Ibrahim decision
Malaysia apex court postpones Anwar Ibrahim decision

Anwar Ibrahim launches new appeal against conviction
Anwar Ibrahim launches new appeal against conviction

Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia’s 7th prime minister
Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia s 7th prime minister

Malaysia's former premier declares election victory
Malaysia's former premier declares election victory

Malaysian watchdogs allege flaws in voter lists
Malaysian watchdogs allege flaws in voter lists

Turkish language taught in Malaysian school
Turkish language taught in Malaysian school

Don’t Get it Wrong, Islamists are Strengthening Democracy
Don t Get it Wrong Islamists are Strengthening Democracy

One dead, 14 missing in Malaysia sand dredger capsize
One dead 14 missing in Malaysia sand dredger capsize






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 