Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.09 percent, or 87.28 points, to open at 102,467.96 points on Friday.

On the last transaction day of the week, the banking sector index declined 0.36 percent and the holding sector index lost 0.21 percent.

Among all sector indices, the telecommunication sector index posted the best performance, up 2.52 percent, while the textile leather sector index suffered the worst drop, down 0.46 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 102,380.68, up 1.59 percent, or a 1,600.11-point hike, with a 6.8 billion-Turkish lira ($1.6 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 4.2450 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, versus 4.2480 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.0560, compared with the Thursday's close of 5.0670.

The price of Brent oil dropped to $77.25 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $77.47 on the previous close.