Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:13, 11 May 2018 Friday
Europe
Update: 14:06, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches
Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches

The group also incorrectly reported what it spent during the campaign and inaccurately reported three loans it had received, according to the commission.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pro-Brexit group Leave.EU was fined £70,000 ($95,000, 79,000 euros) on Friday for exceeding campaign spending laws ahead of the 2016 vote to exit the European Union, the UK Electoral Commission said.

The group received undeclared services from the US campaign strategists Goddard Gunster "despite a proportion of them having been used during Leave.EU's referendum campaign".

"Leave.EU exceeded its spending limit and failed to declare its funding and its spending correctly," said the commission's Bob Posner.

"These are serious offences. The level of fine we have imposed has been constrained by the cap on the commission's fines." 

The commission said it had referred "the responsible person" for Leave.EU to the police, suspecting them of committing criminal offences.

The campaign, associated with Nigel Farage and businessman Arron Banks, was allowed to spend £700,000 during the campaign, but exceeded this figure by at least £77,380, the investigation found.

The Leave.EU campaign group was founded by multi-millionaire Banks in July 2015 and was initially backed by former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Farage, but it lost out on official campaign status to the Vote Leave group.

However it continued to play an instrumental role and has remained active since the June 23 vote, campaigning for Britain to exit the European single market and for a strict immigration policy. 

Banks denounced the investigation as "a politically motivated attack on Brexit and the 17.4m people who defied the establishment to vote for an independent Britain.

"The EC went big game fishing and found a few 'aged' dead sardines on the beach. So much for the big conspiracy!

"What a shambles, we will see them in court."



Related UK brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage

News

Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan
Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan

EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget
EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget

Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget

EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit
EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit

UK government loses key votes on Brexit bill
UK government loses key votes on Brexit bill

No Brexit deal without Ireland solution
No Brexit deal without Ireland solution

Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy

UK's Gov’t apologizes for treatment of Libyan national
UK's Gov t apologizes for treatment of Libyan national

UK to provide additional £70M to Rohingya refugees
UK to provide additional 70M to Rohingya refugees

UK's Populist UKIP wiped out in local elections
UK's Populist UKIP wiped out in local elections

Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit
Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit

Voters head to polls in England for local elections
Voters head to polls in England for local elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 