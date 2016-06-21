Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pro-Brexit group Leave.EU was fined £70,000 ($95,000, 79,000 euros) on Friday for exceeding campaign spending laws ahead of the 2016 vote to exit the European Union, the UK Electoral Commission said.
The group received undeclared services from the US campaign strategists Goddard Gunster "despite a proportion of them having been used during Leave.EU's referendum campaign".
"Leave.EU exceeded its spending limit and failed to declare its funding and its spending correctly," said the commission's Bob Posner.
"These are serious offences. The level of fine we have imposed has been constrained by the cap on the commission's fines."
The commission said it had referred "the responsible person" for Leave.EU to the police, suspecting them of committing criminal offences.
The campaign, associated with Nigel Farage and businessman Arron Banks, was allowed to spend £700,000 during the campaign, but exceeded this figure by at least £77,380, the investigation found.
The Leave.EU campaign group was founded by multi-millionaire Banks in July 2015 and was initially backed by former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Farage, but it lost out on official campaign status to the Vote Leave group.
However it continued to play an instrumental role and has remained active since the June 23 vote, campaigning for Britain to exit the European single market and for a strict immigration policy.
Banks denounced the investigation as "a politically motivated attack on Brexit and the 17.4m people who defied the establishment to vote for an independent Britain.
"The EC went big game fishing and found a few 'aged' dead sardines on the beach. So much for the big conspiracy!
"What a shambles, we will see them in court."
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage