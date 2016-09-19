Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
“The Chancellor underlined that Germany - as well as France and Great Britain - will remain committed to a nuclear agreement with Iran, as long as Iran would continue to fulfill its obligations under the agreement,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
“The Chancellor spoke in favor of holding talks in an extended format with states involved and Iran on its ballistic missiles program and activities in the region such as the ones in Syria and Yemen,” he added.
“She condemned the overnight attacks by Iran against Israeli military positions at Golan Heights and called on Iran to contribute to de-escalation in the region,” he also said.
Late last night, the Israeli army claimed that Iranian forces in Syria had fired 20 rockets into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights but that all had been intercepted by their air-defense system.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman claimed they have destroyed “almost all” of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria in response to the rocket attacks.
The escalation came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had decided the pull the U.S. out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Trump also accused Tehran of destabilizing the region with “sinister activities” in Syria, Yemen, and other places all around the world.
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage