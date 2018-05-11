One killed in South Africa mosque attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Unknown assailants on Thursday stabbed three people at a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal province, killing one of them and critically injured two others.

Police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala said the attack happened at 02.40 p.m. local time. There are usually few people at the mosque at this time.

She said the victims had their throats slit, while motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Iqbal Jassat of Media Review Network, the Muslim advocacy group, said they are " shocked and outraged by the violent attack which displayed utter disregard for the sanctity of life and the sacredness of the mosque.

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee said he had seen information being circulated online that the attacked mosque belonged to the Shia sect.

He condemned the incident and said there is no need for sectarianism or use of violence.