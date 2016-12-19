Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:13, 11 May 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 15:21, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice
Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice

Maria Lourdes Sereno has been critical of President Rodrigo Duterte and the drug war

World Bulletin / News Desk

Philippines Supreme Court justices, in a historic decision Friday, removed their own chief justice, Maria Lourdes Sereno, a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Voting 8-6 in a special en banc session, the Supreme Court declared void Sereno's nomination, over her alleged failure to disclose her wealth when filing of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth. 

“Respondent Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno is disqualified from and is hereby adjudged guilty of unlawfully holding and exercising the office of the chief justice,” said Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te, adding the order was effective immediately.

Sereno, who was the country's first female chief justice, is the first constitutional officer ousted outside impeachment proceedings and the second chief justice in Philippine history to be removed from office. Renato Corona was impeached in 2011 for betraying the public trust and committing culpable violation of the Constitution.

Sereno, who went on an indefinite leave in March had returned to work last Wednesday “after completing her preparation for her legal defenses against the baseless impeachment complaint filed against her”, said one of her spokespersons.

Sereno has been a staunch critic of Duterte and more specifically the drug war.

According to local media, over 4,000 drug suspects who resisted arrest have been killed in the past two years.

 


Related Philippines supreme court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage

News

Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

US top court to hear travel ban challenge
US top court to hear travel ban challenge

US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Israel: Court rules against holding Palestinian bodies
Israel Court rules against holding Palestinian bodies

Liberian court says presidential run-off can go ahead
Liberian court says presidential run-off can go ahead

China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer
China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer

US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte

Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges
Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges

Philippines welcomes Kuwait’s stance on dispute
Philippines welcomes Kuwait s stance on dispute

Philippines' Duterte calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'
Philippines' Duterte calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'

Duterte offers relief to Filipino island facing closure
Duterte offers relief to Filipino island facing closure






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 