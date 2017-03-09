Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Friday reaffirmed its determination in fighting against ISIL terrorist organization and confirmed the “apprehension of a leading member of ISIL” in Turkey's northwestern Sakarya province.
Foreign Ministry in a written statement said: "The operation referred to in the New York Times article published on May 9 initially started with the apprehension of a leading member of ISIL, Ismail Alwaan al-Ithawi, by the Turkish intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Sakarya and his subsequent deportation to Iraq."
The ministerial statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump and Col. Ryan Dillon, the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve’s (CJTF-OIR) spokesman, announced yesterday the arrest of five ISIL leaders.
The statement also said: "Turkey has mobilized all its national capacity in the fight against ISIL. We are pleased to see that the international cooperation established in this regard is yielding important results."
"We are pleased by the success of the operation that also benefited from Turkey’s contribution. Turkey shall continue its efforts in countering ISIL in cooperation with the US, Iraq, and other countries," it added.
On Wednesday, the Iraqi state television announced the capture of the high ranking ISIL terrorists and published their photographs and identity cards.
Iraqi security sources, who wished to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the terror group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hiding somewhere at the Iraq-Syria border.
Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance.
However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated “sleeper cells” in certain parts of the country.
Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says credit rating agencies try to drive Turkey into a corner
Foreign Ministry confirms arrest of leading ISIL terrorist in Turkey as part of Iraq's operation on high ranking terrorists
British ambassador to Turkey says Turkish President’s visit to UK will boot cooperation between 2 countries
Amnesty International’s claims 'does not reflect reality,' says Afghan consul general
Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party to announce its candidates for upcoming parliamentary elections on May 25
Arrest warrants issued for 300 soldiers as part of investigation on Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Syrian refugees continue to return to their homeland under voluntary return program
Annual Tatlidil Forum to be held on May 11-13
Turks living in Malta, Serbia and Moldova, for the first time, can vote for an election in their home country
New target is to reach 1.5M refugees in successful card-based aid program, says head of Turkey's Red Crescent
Christian Berger, head of EU Delegation in Ankara, delivers message marking Europe Day
Erdogan, Ince, Aksener, Demirtas, Karamollaoglu and Perincek are candidates, according to Supreme Election Board
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
The five-day festival in Istanbul’s Yenikapi Square will revive celebrations indigenous to the Turkic world, Central Asia and Anatolia.