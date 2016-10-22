Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:13, 11 May 2018 Friday
Iraq
Update: 16:03, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkmen and Arab residents of Iraq's Kirkuk province are voicing concern about electronic voting machines that reportedly malfunctioned on Thursday when Iraqi security personnel cast ballots in parliamentary polls.

Ershad Salihi, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front said on Friday that he had personally witnessed some of the problems and delays that had reportedly hindered yesterday’s vote in Kirkuk.

“Problems like this will certainly have a negative impact on the credibility of the election process,” Salihi said.

According to the Turkmen politician, “hundreds” of security personnel were deprived of their right to vote in Kirkuk yesterday as a result of the reported technical glitches.

He went on to note that Kurdish political parties appeared to be leading in areas heavily populated by Arabs, according to preliminary polling results.

“It’s a little suspicious that electronic voting machines will be sent to Sulaymaniyah [in the Kurdish region] for maintenance instead of capital Baghdad,” he said.

Kirkuk Governor Rakan Saeed, for his part, also voiced misgivings about the use of electronic voting machines, which are being used in Iraqi elections.

“We believe this may be a new method for rigging the vote by certain political parties,” Saeed said, going on to urge Iraq’s official electoral commission to closely monitor the voting process.

On Thursday, Iraqi police, military and other security personnel cast ballots in the country’s first parliamentary poll since 2014, in which more than 7,000 candidates are vying for seats in the country’s 328-member national assembly.

Voting among the general public is set to take place nationwide on Saturday.

Roughly 24 million out of 37 million Iraqis are registered to take part in the polls.



Related Iraq Kirkuk
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage

News

Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar

Iraqi forces kill 11 ISIL militants in Kirkuk
Iraqi forces kill 11 ISIL militants in Kirkuk

Baghdad sends police reinforcements to oil-rich Kirkuk
Baghdad sends police reinforcements to oil-rich Kirkuk

ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Governor
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq s Kirkuk Governor

Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk

Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

Voters in Iraq’s Kurd region have little faith in polls
Voters in Iraq s Kurd region have little faith in

Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 