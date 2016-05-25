Update: 16:25, 11 May 2018 Friday

EU countries to convene with Iran on nuclear deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom are to convene with their Iranian counterpart on May 15 to discuss the U.S. decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal.

Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief, in a statement said she would host a meeting between the top diplomats from Germany, France, the U.K. and Iran on Tuesday May 15.

During the meeting, they will address U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA).

In July 2015, P5+1 group of countries -- the U.S., the U.K., France, China, Russia and Germany -- signed with Iran the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA.

World powers agreed to lift some of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to peaceful and civilian purposes.

However, on May 8, Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA.